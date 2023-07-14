Home / Cricket / India women's squad for Asian Games: Titas Sadhu fresh face, Richa Ghosh returns

PTI |
Jul 14, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

Young pacer Titas Sadhu was on Friday named in India's full-strength squad for the women's competition at the Asian Games in September-October.

Richa Ghosh has returned to India's T20 squad(AFP)
The women's cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28.

The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

India women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.

Cricket


