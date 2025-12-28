India women's World Cup lead a trophy-packed 2025: Here are five best moments of Indian cricket

India’s 2025 in cricket didn’t feel like a year stitched together by isolated highlights. It read more like a coherent narrative, teams learning how to live inside pressure, how to travel without losing their identity, and how to keep winning even when the script stopped being friendly. Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the world cup, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the Champions Trophy 2025.(PTI)

More than anything, it was a year that underlined a truth Indian cricket has been chasing for a while: trophies are wonderful, but trophy culture is transformational. And 2025 delivered that culture across levels - senior, youth, men, women - with steadiness that suggested process, not accident.

Five best moments of Indian cricket in 2025

5. India U19 Women retain the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

The senior triumphs were the fireworks; this was the infrastructure. India’s U19 Women defending their world title by beating South Africa by nine wickets in Kuala Lumpur was a quiet roar, proof that excellence isn’t being borrowed from one golden generation; it’s being manufactured. Back-to-back world titles at the youth level don’t just promise a future; they build the expectation that winning is normal.

4. India level the England Test series 2-2

Mohammed Siraj was the hero for India in the 5th Test(Action Images via Reuters)

Away Test cricket is where teams discover what they are made of when conditions are against them. India’s tour of England ended level at 2-2, and the clincher was exquisite in its cruelty: a six-run win at The Oval. That margin isn’t just a number; it is an argument about nerve, about collective discipline, about bowlers continuing to hit the same hard length when legs are gone, and doubts are loud. This wasn’t just a good tour; it was a tour that refused to become a lesson in regret.

3. India beat Pakistan to win the Men’s T20 Asia Cup

Tilak Varma played a stellar knock in the Asia Cup final (Surjeet Yadav)

India-Pakistan matches come preloaded with theater. A final adds consequence. India’s title-clinching win over Pakistan in Dubai gave 2025 its most visceral truth, the kind of night where very over feels louder than it should. Asia Cups can often blur into a crowded calendar; this one didn’t. The rivalry met the trophy, and India walked away with the only part that truly matters.

2. India lift the ICC Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy has a brutal economy: there’s little time to warm up, and even less room to drift. India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai carried the signature of a side that doesn’t panic when finals tighten. It wasn’t about one outrageous passage of play; it was about accumulating the right decisions until the finishing line stopped feeling distant.

1. India women win their maiden ODI World Cup

This was the year’s defining image, a home crowd, a home final, and India finally converting years of near-misses into a first Women’s ODI World Cup title. India’s 298/7 gave the final a sense of authority, and defending it for a 52-run win over South Africa turned the occasion into a statement rather than a squeaked-through miracle. It wasn’t just history; it was history with conviction.

By the end of 2025, Indian cricket doesn’t merely have moments to celebrate. It has something rare: a pattern worth trusting, one that suggested the next big night might not be a surprise at all, just the continuation of a year that made winning feel like a language India spoke fluently.