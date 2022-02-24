Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 to begin from March 26, confirms chairman Brijesh Patel
IPL 2022 to begin from March 26, confirms chairman Brijesh Patel

  • With two new teams Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans added to the roster, there will be 74 matches that will be played across Mumbai and Pune.
The IPL 2022 is set to begin from March 26
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The 2022 season of the IPL will begin from March 26, chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to PTI on Thursday after the conclusion of the governing council meeting.

"The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," Patel told PTI after the GC meeting. With two new teams Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans added to the roster, there will be 74 matches that will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and Gahunje Stadium in Pune.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 per cent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be a full house at the business end," a source told PTI.

It remains to see which venue will host the final but the summit clash could be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The IPL mega auction was held this year in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Ishan Kishan was the costliest buy this auction as he was bought for 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians. Former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering 12.25 crore.

Patel also confirmed that the final of the tournament will be played on May 29. "Yes, IPL 2022 will start on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29," Patel told ANI.

