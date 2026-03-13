IPL 2026 in danger? The telltale signs suggest so

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to kick off later this month, but if truth be told, the clouds of uncertainty are hanging over it. Make no mistake. The IPL owners should be a worried lot. (REUTERS)

Much as the BCCI has tried to allay any fears, the truth of the matter is that if the war in the Middle East and West Asia prolongs, there is no way the league is not going to be affected. There are enough reasons as of now that can really jeopardise the high-profile cricket league.

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First and foremost, foreign players may not be very enthusiastic about this season in light of what happened to South Africa and West Indies after their T20 World Cup campaigns got over on March 4 and March 1, respectively.

Both teams had to wait days before they could fly back home. Why? The restricted access to most airspaces due to the war has upended things globally! Imagine if the war gets worse during the IPL. And let's not fool ourselves, at this rate, it will. There are no signs of it abating.

Hours ago today, reports have started circulating that West Indies' left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Motie was stuck in India with the Caribbean team until a couple of days ago, when they could fly back finally.

One wonders if that experience has led to his pulling out of the PSL. Fans will remember how West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had grown impatient, having been forced to stay put in Kolkata. If the war gets worse, you would rather be in your own country with your family and friends. Not in a foreign country where the cricketing action might also get affected.

Then, India's LPG import has been severely affected as the West Asian nation has now got very selective about the vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a very busy business route through the sea. Even though Iran has been friendly to India so far, it's after all wartime and they can only do so much. LPG shortage means a major hotel crisis!

Then the assembly elections, phew! In addition, the assembly election dates for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam are not out yet and because of that, the IPL has released only a 16-day schedule as of now. Elections are also commodity-consuming events. Believe it or not, the LPG crisis is here to stay, unless the war miraculously stops.

A top IPL official has kind of tried to play down the situation, but one can sense a lack of total certainty in his remarks. "We cannot preempt the situation. We have to wait and watch. Everyone we have spoken to says things are under control. Hotels are saying the same, so we have to go by that for now.

"As of now, everything is alright. We will keep an eye on the situation. Why should we preempt and decide something now?

"We will definitely act as per the situation. If the situation demands that we do something, we will take the necessary steps," the India Today quoted the official as saying.

Time to keep fingers crossed.