India's Ireland horror exposes major flaw in Gautam Gambhir's all-rounder obsession: ‘Under him, it’s too many'

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned India’s team balance under head coach Gautam Gambhir after the T20I side suffered a shock 0-2 series defeat against Ireland in Belfast. India's players celebrate the wicket of Ireland's Ross Adair. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

India, who entered the short series as heavy favourites, lost the opening T20I by 34 runs before going down by one run in the second match. The result gave Ireland their first-ever T20I series win over India and also raised immediate questions over the direction of India’s white-ball rebuild under Gambhir.

Manjrekar, reacting to the defeat, suggested that India may have overcorrected in their search for all-round options.

“It was too little earlier…under Gambhir, it’s too many. The ‘all rounders’. India need a PURE middle order batter, pronto!” Manjrekar wrote on X.

The remark came after India’s batting struggled in both matches despite having depth on paper. In the first T20I, Ireland posted 182/9 before bowling India out for 148 in 18.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start with a 20-ball 49, but the middle order failed to convert that platform into a chase. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel could not give India the kind of sustained innings required after the early momentum faded.

The second T20I made the concern sharper. Chasing 155, India were rocked early and slipped to 19/3. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were dismissed for golden ducks, while Iyer also fell cheaply. Ishan Kishan was then run out as India found themselves 39/4, leaving Tilak Varma to carry the chase almost alone. Tilak scored 55 off 46 balls, but India finished on 153/9, falling short by one run.