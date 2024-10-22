Oct 22 - India's Mohammed Shami is now pain free following heel surgery earlier this year and the pace bowler said he will look to get a couple of domestic matches under his belt to improve his sharpness ahead of the tour of Australia beginning next month. India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery

Shami has not played for the national team since the 50-overs World Cup final against Australia last year.

He had almost returned to full fitness before being ruled out of the ongoing three-test series against New Zealand due to a separate knee injury.

India will hope to have Shami back in their ranks as they head to Australia for five tests next month and the 34-year-old was bowling during practice on the final day of their first test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Asked if he was pain free after his surgery in February, Shami told Indian media on Monday: "100%."

"It felt great yesterday because I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can't put too much stress on my body," added the fast bowler, who plays first-class cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

"Yesterday, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%. It felt great, the results are good. Hopefully, I'll be back on track soon.

"I know what kind of an attack we want for that test series , so it's better I spend some more time on the ground before going.

"If I get fit and I get a gap of eight to 10 days, then it's better I play one or two domestic matches before going to Australia."

India's tour of Australia begins in Perth on Nov. 22.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.