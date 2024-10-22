Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery

Reuters |
Oct 22, 2024 10:12 AM IST

CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX):Cricket-India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery

Oct 22 - India's Mohammed Shami is now pain free following heel surgery earlier this year and the pace bowler said he will look to get a couple of domestic matches under his belt to improve his sharpness ahead of the tour of Australia beginning next month.

India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery
India's Shami says he is pain free after heel surgery

Shami has not played for the national team since the 50-overs World Cup final against Australia last year.

He had almost returned to full fitness before being ruled out of the ongoing three-test series against New Zealand due to a separate knee injury.

India will hope to have Shami back in their ranks as they head to Australia for five tests next month and the 34-year-old was bowling during practice on the final day of their first test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Asked if he was pain free after his surgery in February, Shami told Indian media on Monday: "100%."

"It felt great yesterday because I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can't put too much stress on my body," added the fast bowler, who plays first-class cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

"Yesterday, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%. It felt great, the results are good. Hopefully, I'll be back on track soon.

"I know what kind of an attack we want for that test series , so it's better I spend some more time on the ground before going.

"If I get fit and I get a gap of eight to 10 days, then it's better I play one or two domestic matches before going to Australia."

India's tour of Australia begins in Perth on Nov. 22.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //