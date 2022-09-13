India's sky-blue jersey likely to be back for T20 World Cup, fans go crazy as announcement video shows Rohit, Hardik

MPL Sports, India's official kit partners, announced on Tuesday that they will launch a new jersey for the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. MPL posted a video on Twitter in which captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Shreyas Iyer requested the fans to be a part of their dream jersey. Fans will have an opportunity to be a part of the jersey, MPL said but how, they did not reveal. "The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom along with BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments," they wrote on Twitter.

MPL did not give much away about the design and pattern of India's new kit that the Rohit Sharma-led side will wear during the T20 World Cup in October-November but if the video was anything to go by then it is more or less certain that the sky-blue shade will be back. India currently wear a darker shade of blue in ODIs and T20Is. This jersey was launched ahead of last year's T20 World Cup and MPL had said the stripes in the jersey resemble a billion Indian cricket team fans and their dreams.

The announcement of a new jersey brought joy among the fans who flocked Twitter with anticipation and excitement.

Here's how the fans reacted to India's new sky-blue jersey launch announcement

Sky bluewow — PAVAN KANTAMNENI (@pavankantamneni) September 13, 2022

We want sky blue with orange touch — ANSH GAMING STUDIO (@anshutwal50) September 13, 2022

Pls bring back SKY BLUE jersey💙



Bright colour jerseys are make the mind calm..so that it will helpful to take perf decisions...



Nothing but little psychology 🔘 @BCCI #Varisu — DJ_CHOCO (@Subash91907831) September 13, 2022

Indian selectors Monday named pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the squad for the T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia.

Injuries had ruled both men out of the squad for the just-concluded Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was named as standby while Avesh Khan was dropped from India's pace arsenal for the marquee event, to be held from October 16 to November 13 Down Under.

India failed to make the final of the Asia Cup after defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

