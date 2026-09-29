India spinner breaks all-time record in women's T20I rankings, solidifies spot at the top of the ladder

Indian spinner Sree Charani rewrote the record books in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings on Tuesday, becoming the highest-rated bowler in the history of the list. The left-arm spinner climbed to 817 rating points in the latest update, surpassing the previous benchmark of 806 set by Australia’s Megan Schutt in November 2018. Charani’s new mark is 11 points clear of the former record.

India spinner Sree Charani scripted a new record (Nigel French/PA via AP)

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Her performance in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka played a key role in the rise. Charani returned figures of 2/13 as India secured a commanding 147-run victory, finishing the tournament with the gold medal and adding another landmark to her individual campaign.

There was also movement for several Indian batters following the final. Smriti Mandhana climbed one place to return to the top five of the Women’s T20I batting rankings after producing one of the standout knocks of the Games. Mandhana smashed 79 from 46 deliveries, striking five fours and seven sixes. She also shared a 99-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma as India posted 216/3, their highest total in the Asian Games.

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Richa Ghosh was another Indian to make significant progress, moving up three places to 25th after an unbeaten 49 from only 22 balls. The rankings also reflected performances in the bronze-medal match, where Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana climbed four places to 23rd after making 45 off 30 balls. Teammates Aliya Riyaz and Gull Feroza also moved up, reaching 64th and 87th, respectively.

Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akhter gained 10 places to reach 35th following her 46 off 45 balls.

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There was further movement among the bowlers, with Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu returning to the top 10. Bangladesh’s Nahida Akhter rose to 29th, while Pakistan’s Umm-e-Hani made one of the biggest jumps, moving 58 places to 51st. India’s Kranti Gaud climbed four spots to 53rd.

Matthews rises after record-breaking ODI innings

The latest ICC update also brought significant changes to the Women’s ODI rankings. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews climbed three places to fourth among batters after producing a career-best 182 against Zimbabwe in the ICC Women’s Championship series. The innings was also the highest individual ODI score by a West Indies woman.

Zimbabwe captain Modester Mupachikwa made a major leap of her own, rising 16 places to a career-best 40th after scores of 86 and 38 in the opening two matches of the series, which was level at 1-1.

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Her opening partner, Kelis Ndhlovu, moved from 61st to 56th, while the ODI bowling rankings saw West Indies players Aaliyah Alleyne and Ashmini Munisar make notable gains. Alleyne rose eight places to 58th, while Munisar moved from 107th to 84th.