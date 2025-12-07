IndiGo meltdown hits Syed Mushtaq Ali knockouts as BCCI scrambles to protect domestic calendar

Indian domestic cricket’s busiest stretch of the year has run into India’s worst airline disruption in recent memory, forcing the BCCI into emergency logistics and raising questions about how vulnerable the system is to a single carrier’s collapse. An IndiGo flight and Vaibhav Suryavanshi in SMAT.(PTI)

As IndiGo reels from mass cancellations triggered by pilot duty-time rules, state teams, age-group sides and match officials are scrambling to reach venues on time, turning routine hops into multi-leg operations via rail and road.

SMAT knockouts moved, pressure shifts to Pune

The immediate flashpoint is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts. Originally scheduled in Indore from December 12-18, the knockouts have been shifted to Pune after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association informed the board of an acute hotel room crunch caused by a global doctors’ conference in the city.

The matches will now be played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje and Dr DY Patil Academy Ground in Ambi on the outskirts of Pune. That change, planned primarily for accommodation reasons, has collided head-on with an aviation meltdown, with IndiGo cancelling well over a thousand flights on a single day and thousands more over the past week.

SMAT’s league phase is being held across four centres - Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, meaning eight qualifying teams, umpires, and support staff must now funnel into Pune using an air network running at well below normal capacity.

A packed calendar riding on a shaky travel spine

The crunch is not limited to SMAT. The Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy is currently underway in Ahmedabad, while the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy continues across multiple venues, all relying heavily on domestic flights to keep an already tight schedule on track.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights daily, has seen services slashed amid a crew-availability crisis linked to the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation norms. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to the airline, while the government has temporarily capped last-minute economy fares to curb panic pricing on disrupted routes.

Indian Railways has moved to absorb some of the spillover, announcing dozens of special trains and extra coaches on high-demand routes and even setting up a helpdesk at Ahmedabad airport to channel stranded passengers to trains.

BCCI firefighting and what comes next

On its part, the BCCI has not only relocated the SMAT knockouts but also allowed a late arrival buffer for teams affected by flight chaos, ensuring fixtures are not decided by no-shows and that player welfare is not compromised by unrealistic travel demands.

Administrators and team managers have been working overnight to reroute squads, often splitting parties across different airlines or shifting to overnight trains where air options have vanished.

With the government and regulator projecting a gradual return to normal operation over the coming weeks, the board will hope its immediate fire-fighting is enough to prevent SMAT’s knockout phase, and the rest of the domestic season, from turning into a travel lottery.