INR 1 crore substitute: Sarfaraz Khan's one moment of brilliance saved CSK from chasing a steep target

A catch in the deep rarely carries a rupee figure. Substitute Sarfaraz Khan’s catch of Naman Dhir did, because it removed Mumbai Indians’ set batter at the exact point where the innings was ready to become expensive for Chennai Super Kings. Sarfaraz Khan takes the catch of Naman Dhir during the CSK vs MI match. (PTI)

Naman Dhir had moved to 57 off 36 when he was dismissed in the 17th over. MI, before his departure, were 134/4 with 20 legal balls still left. The wicket did not merely take out a half-centurion. It stopped the batter best placed to attack the final phase and push CSK’s target into a more dangerous zone.

In the base impact layer, Sarfaraz’s catch was worth ₹18.28 lakh on its own. That number covers the direct fielding value of the dismissal: the batter removed, the timing of the wicket, and the match state in which CSK broke MI’s innings.

But the larger value came from what the catch prevented.

Naman was dismissed at a point where T20 batting value usually accelerates. He had faced 36 balls, crossed fifty, and settled into the match. With 20 balls left, MI needed him to finish.

That distinction is important. A new batter entering in the 17th over has to take a risk immediately. A set batter can choose risk. He knows which bowler he can attack, which areas are available, and when to turn a good ball into two. That control is why set batters become so expensive at the death.

A base projection (by the author’s exclusive model) from that point had Naman Dhir finishing around 79 off 47 if he had stayed through the final stretch. That means CSK potentially avoided roughly 22 additional runs from a batter who already had rhythm and scoring control.

Those 22 runs were not ordinary runs. They would have come in the final overs, when every boundary changes the shape of the innings. They could have forced CSK into a different chase tempo, placed more pressure on the top order, and reduced the margin for recovery if early wickets fell.

In the base projection, that avoided damage was valued at ₹80.48 lakh.

Add that to the catch’s direct base value of ₹18.28 lakh, and Sarfaraz’s fielding moment rises to ₹98.76 lakh in expanded base value.

That is why this catch sits close to the ₹1 crore mark.

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Why the timing changed the value The catch was valuable because of the phase it arrived in. A wicket in the 17th over of a set batter affects both the current score and the projected finish.

At 134/4, MI still had enough wickets to attack. They also had enough balls for one set batter to alter the final total. Naman was that batter. His dismissal forced MI to continue the innings without the player most equipped to control the last few deliveries.

That is the hidden value of the wicket. Sarfaraz Khan did not just complete a dismissal. He cut off MI’s most valuable death-overs option before it reached full potential.

For CSK, the catch was therefore more than a fielding effort. It was a run-saving act, a pressure-saving act and, in the author’s base impact model, almost a ₹1 crore intervention.