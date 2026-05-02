Hardik Pandya refuses to hide behind excuses, cuts a sorry figure after Mumbai Indians all but crash out of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings was not just one bad night, but a reflection of a season that has gone wrong. Hardik Pandya during the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2026. (PTI)

MI lost by eight wickets after making 159/7 in 20 overs despite being 90/2 at one stage. CSK chased the target down in 18.1 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma controlling the innings after MI failed to create sustained pressure with the ball.

Hardik Pandya admits MI missed finishing push Asked after the match whether it was simply not Mumbai’s night, Hardik gave a blunt answer. “Not the season, I feel, not just the night,” Hardik said.

The MI captain said CSK were clearly better across departments and did not try to hide behind conditions. “They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better, and they batted better,” he said.

MI’s innings had promised more when they reached 90/2, but the second half failed to produce the acceleration needed on a surface where 180-190 could have given them a fighting chance.

“At one point of time we were looking to get around 180, 190. It should have been a good total, but yeah, we could not get the momentum in the last 10 overs, could not get the finish as well,” Hardik said.

Hardik Pandya said the pitch was not easy for batters to attack immediately, but stressed that MI still needed better calculation and execution.

“It was not easy to go straight away and kind of play shots, which even their batters, after getting set, they could not really take on the bowlers,” he said. “It was more about playing calculative cricket and making sure that we had the right wickets in hand. At the same point of time, batters could not get under the ball, they bowled better, and just overall, as a bowling unit, they were better, and as a batting unit, we were not.”

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CSK’s chase exposed MI’s lack of wicket-taking pressure. Once Ruturaj and Kartik settled, Mumbai struggled to drag the game back. Asked whether MI needed to be more aggressive with the ball, Hardik responded with a sharp line. “I don’t know what aggressive it would have been. I think you would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out,” he said. “But yeah, the bowling option which we had, we went with it. And they just played smart cricket, and they were better.”

The defeat left MI staring at a harsher season verdict. Their captain’s words made it clear: this was not merely about CSK outplaying them on the night. It was about a campaign where starts have not become totals, control has not become pressure, and Mumbai’s usual authority has gone missing.