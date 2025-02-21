ICC blamed for empty stadium, told 'shift Champions Trophy entirely to Pakistan': 'If a global cricket event can't...'

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicked off with an impressive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh; however, the side's opener also saw empty stands in the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For a team that usually commands packed arenas and deafening support, the underwhelming crowd turnout raised eyebrows and fueled debates about the future of ODI cricket. India fans sit under the shade in an empty stand during the match against Bangladesh(Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first, but his decision backfired spectacularly. Both he and Soumya Sarkar departed for ducks in the opening two overs, setting the tone for a dismal batting performance. India’s bowlers tightened their grip early, reducing Bangladesh to a dire 35/5.

Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel were relentless, with Patel coming agonizingly close to a hat-trick after Jaker Ali edged one straight to Rohit Sharma – only for the Indian captain to put it down.

Despite India's dominant start, the sparse attendance became the biggest talking point of the match. Empty seats in an India game – an unthinkable sight in recent years – prompted speculation about the relevance of the Champions Trophy and ODI cricket.

Here's how fans reacted to the visuals in Dubai:

Earlier, Pakistan’s opening clash against New Zealand in Karachi also saw a disappointing turnout, with former England captain Michael Vaughan criticizing the lack of fan interest.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi added to the discourse, questioning whether the format itself was losing its appeal. “Watching the @ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between #India and #Bangladesh. Stands are empty. That would not happen at an #IPL game. Is the one-day format becoming irrelevant to the fans? What’s your view? Should one-day cricket be scrapped and more Test cricket?” Modi posted on X.

Nevertheless, India enjoyed a dominant outing, with Mohammed Shami marking his return to an ICC tournament in style, delivering a superb 5/53 to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup to 228.

Shubman Gill then took charge with a masterful hundred, anchoring India’s response with precision. His well-paced century (101* off 129 balls) ensured there were no hiccups, as India comfortably cruised to the target with six wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.