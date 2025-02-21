Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICC blamed for empty stadium, told 'shift Champions Trophy entirely to Pakistan': 'If a global cricket event can't...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The empty stands in Dubai triggered reactions on social media during India's opening match of the Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicked off with an impressive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh; however, the side's opener also saw empty stands in the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For a team that usually commands packed arenas and deafening support, the underwhelming crowd turnout raised eyebrows and fueled debates about the future of ODI cricket.

India fans sit under the shade in an empty stand during the match against Bangladesh(Surjeet Yadav)
India fans sit under the shade in an empty stand during the match against Bangladesh(Surjeet Yadav)

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first, but his decision backfired spectacularly. Both he and Soumya Sarkar departed for ducks in the opening two overs, setting the tone for a dismal batting performance. India’s bowlers tightened their grip early, reducing Bangladesh to a dire 35/5.

Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel were relentless, with Patel coming agonizingly close to a hat-trick after Jaker Ali edged one straight to Rohit Sharma – only for the Indian captain to put it down.

Despite India's dominant start, the sparse attendance became the biggest talking point of the match. Empty seats in an India game – an unthinkable sight in recent years – prompted speculation about the relevance of the Champions Trophy and ODI cricket.

Here's how fans reacted to the visuals in Dubai:

Earlier, Pakistan’s opening clash against New Zealand in Karachi also saw a disappointing turnout, with former England captain Michael Vaughan criticizing the lack of fan interest.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi added to the discourse, questioning whether the format itself was losing its appeal. “Watching the @ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between #India and #Bangladesh. Stands are empty. That would not happen at an #IPL game. Is the one-day format becoming irrelevant to the fans? What’s your view? Should one-day cricket be scrapped and more Test cricket?” Modi posted on X.

Nevertheless, India enjoyed a dominant outing, with Mohammed Shami marking his return to an ICC tournament in style, delivering a superb 5/53 to dismantle Bangladesh’s batting lineup to 228.

Shubman Gill then took charge with a masterful hundred, anchoring India’s response with precision. His well-paced century (101* off 129 balls) ensured there were no hiccups, as India comfortably cruised to the target with six wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On