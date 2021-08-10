Inzamam-ul-Haq names the favourites to win India vs England Test series

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan skipper, has opined that India are still the favourites to win the five-match Test series against England despite the first Test at Trent Bridge ending in a draw due to rain.

Rain washed out Day 5 in Nottingham and prevented India from potentially winning the match. Before the start of play on the final day, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.

But the rain led to a delay in the start of play on Friday, and eventually, the play was called off, leading to the match ending in a draw.

While speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Inzamam reviewed the match and listed his biggest takeaways of India from the match. He also added that he is most impressed by the current unit because they are performing in all conditions.

"I think India will be favorites moving forward in this Test series. I am not saying this because of their performance in the first Test. I feel that way because of the youngsters, who have come in recently in the last two years. The best trait in most of these young players is that they are performing well in all conditions. There used to be a time in the past when Indians used to play well at their home but not that well in foreign tours. But after these youngsters came in, India has been doing well while touring abroad," remarked Inzamam.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul starred for India in the first Test. Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the match, helping India to bowl out England for 183 in the first innings, and 303 in the second. On the other hand, Rahul, returning to the Test side after two years, scored an impressive 84 runs in the first innings.

The second Test begins on August 12 at Lord's.