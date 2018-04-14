IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Prasidh Krishna to replace injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the IPL 2018, the league confirmed on Saturday. (FULL IPL 2018 COVERAGE)

Unconfirmed reports on Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s injury had begun to do the rounds on Friday itself.

Krishna has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and this will be his first stint in the Indian Premier League.

This is the second fast bowler KKR have lost this season to an injury. Before the season began, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc was ruled out due to a calf injury. England’s Tom Curran was signed as his replacement.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ next game in the IPL 2018 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 14.