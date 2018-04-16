IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils live cricket score, updates: Shami removes Lynn

Having lost two of their three matches at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season, both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be keen to avoid a third defeat when they clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. DD have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The match will see former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, who had led the side to two IPL titles, return to the city for the first time since the Kolkata-based franchise turned down the opportunity to retain him before the start of the campaign.

Here’s the live cricket score and live updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match at Eden Gardens.

20:50 hrs IST: OUT! Shami gets the crucial wicket of Chris Lynn. KKR 89/3 after 10.5 overs.

20:45 hrs IST: Shahbaz Nadeem ends his spell with another costly over. He ends with figures of 4-0-43-1. This has been a good recovery by KKR after a slow start. They are 85/2 after 10 overs.

20:38 hrs IST: Seven runs off Rahul Tewatia’s over. KKR 71/2 after nine overs.

20:32 hrs IST: OUT! Nadeem gets his revenge, removes Uthappa for 35. KKR 62/2 in 7.3 overs.

20:26 hrs IST: Uthappa adds 18 runs off Nadeem in the sixth over to take KKR to 50/1.

20:23 hrs IST: Three boundaries from Trent Boult’s third over and KKR take their total to 32/1 in five overs. Daredevils won’t be too displeased with their start, but they will be keen to bag a couple of more wickets early on.

20:19 hrs IST: Shahbaz Nadeem joins the DD attack. He concedes seven runs off it. KKR 19/1 after four overs.

20:15 hrs IST: Lynn ends the over with a boundary, but it’s been a very good start for DD nonetheless.

20:12 hrs IST: OUT! Boult removes Narine for 1. KKR 7/1 after 2.3 overs.

20:08 hrs IST: Lynn hits Morris for a six, but the South African pacer concedes just seven runs from his first over. KKR 7/0.

20:04 hrs IST: A superb opening over by Boult. He starts off with a maiden over to Chris Lynn. This is the first maiden over of IPL 2018. KKR yet to open their account.

20:00 hrs IST: Trent Boult opens the bowling attack for DD, with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening KKR’s innings.

19:40 hrs IST: One change each for KKR and DD. Tom Curran replaces Mitchell Johnson for the hosts, while Chris Morris returns to the DD side in place of Dan Christian.

19:32 hrs IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

19:25 hrs IST: DD were beaten in both games against KKR last season. Can either side do a double over the other this season?

19:15 hrs IST: Two KKR players are on the verge of completing personal milestones ahead of today’s match. Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to become the 11th bowler to get 100 scalps in IPL. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, need seven more runs to complete 3000 IPL runs.

19:00 hrs IST: KKR and DD have faced off on 19 occasions in the past. KKR have won 12 of those, while DD have won seven.

18:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. DD captain Gautam Gambhir is returning to Kolkata for the first time since his departure from KKR.

Having begun their IPL 2018 campaign with a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller last week.

The Dinesh Karthik-captained side followed up the loss with another defeat - at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, lost their opening game by six wickets to Kings XI Punjab before going down to Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs via DLS in a rain-curtailed affair.

They, however, bounced back to win their third game last Saturday, beating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Against KKR, they will be eager to build some momentum with another win.