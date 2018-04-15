IPL 2018 live streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils - Where to follow KKR vs DD live

Live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is available online. Skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a big test when a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, led by double title winning former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, in a much-anticipated IPL clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

When is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 16, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/