IPL 2018, live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: KKR 90/3 (11)

Delhi Daredevils head into the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders high on confidence following their thrilling win over Mumbai Indians and they have opted to bowl at Eden Gardens. Gautam Gambhir’s side has some power hitters in the form of Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer and they will be determined to put up a great show against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik’s side lost a low-scoring contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they will be eager to bounce back. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018, here. (LIVE UPDATES)

