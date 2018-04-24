IPL 2018: Twitterati trolls Jasprit Bumrah for bowling no-ball during crucial moment of MI-RR clash

Cricket is such a cruel game. One day you are a hero and another day you turn into a villain. Jasprit Bumrah has been a go to death bowler for both India and his franchise team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI), for the last couple of years. However, of late he has overstepped on occasions that has hurt India’s chances of sealing a win. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

Take for instance, the last year’s Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in England. Bumrah had Fakhar Zaman caught behind very early in the innings only to result in a reprieve for the Pakistan opener as replays showed the Indian pacer had clearly overstepped. Zaman then went on to score a hundred as India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals.

Bumrah bowled another no-ball during a crucial juncture of the IPL 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday. With Royals needing 28 off last 12 balls, Bumrah came in to bowl the penultimate over of the match. He had given only one run besides claiming two wickets in his previous over (17th of the match) and was expected to choke opposition batsmen once again.

However, the 24-year-old lost the plot completely during the over and leaked 18 runs. He overstepped while bowling the third delivery of the over and it cost his team dear as the extra delivery went for a four. Royals scored the remaining 10 runs off the last over to seal a thrilling win with two balls to spare.

1. whoever told Jasprit Bumrah to focus on a hard length instead of yorkers in the death is a terrible coach

2. about time Bumrah gets a knock on his head for the consistent no-balls in high pressure situations

3. lol #RRvMI #IPL — Shalaj Lawania (@_Apex_Predator_) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola cab today as the driver's name was Jasprit Bumrah. Didn't want to take the risk of jumping signals.😂😂😂😂😂 — Abhinav karna (@abhinav_karna) April 22, 2018

Jaipur Traffic Police, why had you trolled Jasprit Bumrah ???



Look, what a nice guy he is.

With the today's No-Ball, he has won the match for your Rajasthan Royals....😬

😂😂#RRvMI #IPL2018 https://t.co/CQL4LZ6hsM — A n u p a m 🏏 (@Anupam183) April 22, 2018

Bumrah: Mai Ladki se akele me kuch baat karna chahta hun?



Ladkiwale: No



Bumrah: why?



L: you will cross the line, we know. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) April 22, 2018

For everyone else there's a stepping stone to success



Jasprit Bumrah: oversteps the success & leaves it behind. — Simplicity• (@SimplySimple_me) April 23, 2018

After the match, Bumrah was trolled mercilessly by cricket fans on Twitter. Mumbai Indians play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.