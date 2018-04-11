IPL 2018: Wriddhiman Saha a very dangerous top-order player, says SRH coach Tom Moody

David Warner’s absence from the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) squad has left a void at the top, but head coach Tom Moody is excited with the prospect of having Wriddhiman Saha — whom he terms ‘a very dangerous’ player — as Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner. (IPL 2018 FULl COVERAGE)

Though the move did not do wonders for SRH in their first match as Saha was dismissed for five in their nine-wicket mauling of Rajasthan Royals, Moody said they will continue with Saha in the opening slot.

“We feel he is a very dangerous top-order player. Not only is he comfortably the best ‘keeper in the country but we feel at the top of the order in T20 cricket his record is good. He is a good right hand option for us as an impact player upfront,” Moody told media on Wednesday.

A big win in the first match has made SRH favourites in their clash against the IPL 2018 defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), but Moody said his team is likely to make a few changes for the clash on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

“We are looking at a couple of options, yes, but we are reluctant to make too many changes for obvious reasons. We would also like to make sure that we have got the right match-ups for the game against Mumbai,” he said.

The wicket for SRH’s opening match saw Rajasthan Royals struggling and the home team cruised past a modest target with nine wickets intact. Moody expects a similar wicket for the clash against Mumbai.

“The wicket in the first game was excellent, (it) had good pace and carry, and plenty of runs. I would imagine tomorrow’s wicket (against Mumbai Indians) to be pretty much the same. It is a good contest between the bat and the ball when it is like that,” he added.