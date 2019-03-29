IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Top 5 player battles to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

KXIP’s win over Rajasthan Royals in the first game was marred by the controversy involving their captain Ravichandran Ashwin who ‘Mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler.

In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin’s team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians come into this match, having notched up a 6-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stamping his class.

Here’s the Top 5 player battles to watch out for in the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians -

Chris Gayle vs Lasith Malinga

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will witness the clash between two of the most celebrated T20 players in the world. On one side, there is the explosive Chris Gayle who is just two sixes away from hitting 300 maximums in the shortest format of the sport. On the other, there is Lasith Malinga who is well known for his variations and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League. While Malinga has dismissed Gayle just once in the IPL, the West Indies has a moderate strike rate of just 73.44 against him.

KL Rahul vs Mitchell McClenaghan

With 3 wickets from the first two matches, McClenaghan has been enjoying a brilliant run of form for Mumbai Indians and it will be interesting to see how KL Rahul plays against the in-form fast bowler. In sharp contrast to McClenaghan, Rahul has struggled to score runs till now and it is important for KXIP that he finds his form quickly. While Rahul has scored 65 runs off 45 balls against McClenagan, the Kiwi has taken his wickets twice in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma vs Ankit Rajpoot

Rohit Sharma found his form against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he narrowly missed out on a half century but considering his record against Ankit Rajpoot, it will be a tough contest between bat and ball on Saturday. Rajpoot has taken Sharma’s wicket twice in IPL and the Mumbai Indians skipper has score just 7 runs in 11 balls against the pacer.

Kieron Pollard vs Ravichandran Ashwin

29 balls faced - 26 runs and three wickets. That is the kind of dominance that Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys against Kieron Pollard and considering the form that the West Indies cricketer is enjoying, it seems like the dominance will continue. Pollard has not played well in the first two matches of the season and if Ashwin can get his wicket once again, it will be a huge blow to the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya vs Andrew Tye

Hardik Pandya slammed three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten knock of 32 off 14 balls to guide Mumbai Indians to a competitive total against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, against a death over specialist like Andrew Tye, he may find it hard to score runs at such a fast rate. Tye dismissed him the last time they faced each other and considering the amount of important placed on Hardik, Tye will surely be looking to repeat that feat.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:40 IST