IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians bounced back brilliantly as they registered their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in Bangalore on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock provided them with a brilliant start to the innings and although they lost a lot of wickets in the middle overs, Hardik Pandya slammed three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten knock of 32 off 14 balls after Chahal reduced MI from a comfortable 124/2 to 147/7.

Rohit was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for 48. Suryakumar and Yuvraj Singh then took MI over the 100-run mark.

Yuvraj then went berserk and hit Chahal for three sixes in a row to turn back the clock in stunning style. But in trying to hit his fourth six in as many balls, he was caught out in the deep by Mohammed Siraj for 23.

This is when MI lost wickets at regular intervals as Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya fell in quick succession. Just when it seemed like MI will struggle for runs at the end of the innings, Hardik Pandya came up with the goods for MI. However, they were able to post a competitive total of 187/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 188, RCB made a good start but a fine penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah, an excellent last over from Lasith Malinga and an error on the behalf of on-field umpires turned the game in Mumbai Indians’ favour.

It was a welcome win for them after losing their opening match against Delhi Capitals by 37 runs.

Ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab, it seems unlikely that they will be tampering with the playing XI. Mayank Markhande came into the side for their last game and he is likely to retain his spot. The only place where they can think of changing things is bringing Ewin Lewis or Ben Cutting in place of Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Quinton De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

