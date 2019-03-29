IPL 2019 LIVE Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RR: Catch all the action of the Match 8 of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals through our live blog.
-
18:10 hrs IST
Pratik: Mankaded RR aim to move on!
-
18:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: ‘Mankaded’ in their opening match, Rajasthan Royals would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday’s IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Just like Rajasthan, Sunrisers too didn’t have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led Sunrisers’ batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR.
Follow SRH vs RR Live Preview below -
Pratik: Mankaded RR aim to move on!
Rajasthan’s campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be ‘Mankaded’, the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of IPL Match 8 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams lost their respective opening encounters and will look to make amends in this clash. As there is still some time left in start of the match we will preview and simplify this match for you. My name is Pratik Sagar (cricket corresponder at HT) and I will present my case for Rajasthan Royals. My colleague Sayan Ghosh will present his case for Sunrisers Hyderabad and why he thinks SRH will beat RR tonight.