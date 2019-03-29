IPL 2019 LIVE Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Preview: ‘Mankaded’ in their opening match, Rajasthan Royals would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday’s IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Just like Rajasthan, Sunrisers too didn’t have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led Sunrisers’ batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR.

Follow SRH vs RR Live Preview below -

18:10 hrs IST Pratik: Mankaded RR aim to move on! Rajasthan’s campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be ‘Mankaded’, the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track.



