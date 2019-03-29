IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s predicted XI - Kane Williamson likely to make comeback

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were on course for a victory in their first IPL 2019 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders until they were blown away by Andre Russell’s innings in the last few overs. The West Indian smashed 49 runs off 19 balls as KKR chased down SRH’s total of 181/3 in 19.4 overs in Kolkata on Sunday. The Sunrisers team will be certainly looking to open their account in their next match against Rajasthan Royals.

We take look at the possible XI which could take the field in Hyderabad on Friday.

David Warner

David Warner made a superb comeback to the IPL after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Australian smashed 85 runs off 53 balls against KKR. His innings included nine boundaries and three sixes.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, who missed SRH’s first match due to a shoulder injury is expected to make a comeback in the match against Rajasthan Royals. SRH coach Tom Moody said on Thursday that the team management is yet to take a call on the New Zealand batsman’s availability but it anticipates Williamson’s return to the side. If Williamson makes a comeback then Jonny Bairstow will make way for him.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar played a brilliant innings of 40 runs from 24 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Playing as a specialist batsman at number three, Shankar smashed two fours and two sixes in his innings.

Wriddhiman Saha

If Jonny Bairstow is left out for Kane Williamson, then Wriddhiman Saha will move into the number four spot instead of Yusuf Pathan and don the gloves for the match against the Royals. Saha has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 306 runs in 11 matches in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey didn’t get enough time in the middle during the match against KKR. Pandey faced just five deliveries out of which he scored eight runs. The 29-year-old will hope for more game time in the next match.

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda didn’t get a chance to bat in the match against Kolkata. The middle order batsman has the ability to hit the big shots in the death overs and SRH will be certainly hoping for him to perform in pressure situations.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was the most expensive SRH bowler in the clash against KKR. The off-spinner conceded 42 runs in 3.4 overs at an economy rate of 11.45. The Bangladesh cricketer will be certainly looking to improve his bowling in the next match.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was the star of the Sunrisers bowling line-up once again. The leg-spinner picked one wicket for 26 runs in his four overs against KKR. The Afghan bowler would hope for more wickets in the next match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly in his first three overs against KKR, conceding just 16 runs. However, in the 19th over, Andre Russell smashed Bhuvneshwar for 21 runs and tilted the match in KKR’s favour. Bhuvneshwar will hope to improve his death bowling in the match against Rajasthan.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma got the big wicket of Dinesh Karthik, but he was on the expensive side in the match against KKR. The fast bowler, who conceded at an economy rate 10.50, would hope for a better performance against RR.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul put up a decent performance against KKR. The fast bowler dismissed Robin Uthappa and conceded at an economy rate of 8.75. Kaul would certainly hope for more wickets in the next match.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 12:46 IST