IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: ‘Not playing gully cricket’ - Furious Virat Kohli slams umpire for not spotting no ball on final delivery

RCB needed 7 runs in the final ball of the over, Lasith Malinga had the ball in his hand, Shivam Dube was on strike. Malinga ran up and fired a full ball aimed at the stumps, it was dug out towards long off, as Mumbai Indians got home by 6 runs.

However, after the final ball was delivered, cameras showed Malinga had overstepped, which was not spotted by the umpire, and this infuriated Virat Kohli, who lashed out at the umpire at the post-match presser. (Full scorecard)

Kohli did not hold back and slammed the umpires for not being awake to the situation.

“We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call (last ball). If it is a game of margins, I don’t know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there. When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us,” Kohli said at the post-match presser.

Speaking about the match, he lauded the efforts of AB de Villiers, but wanted more players to take up responsibility in the middle overs.

“ A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure they guys will take a lot of learnings from the game. I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India,” the captain added.

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper also added that such mistakes are not good for the game and the umpires should rectify their mistakes just the like the players do.

“I just got to know when we crossed the rope. Somebody just told me it was a no-ball. These kind of mistakes are not good for the game of cricket, it’s pretty simple, the over before that. Bumrah bowled a ball which wasn’t a wide ball. Those are game-changers. There’s a TV up there, they have to watch what’s happening. It is as simple as it is. Players can’t do much. The only thing they can do is walk off and shake hands because it was the last ball. It’s disappointing to see that. I hope they rectify their mistakes like we do when we make mistakes,” Rohit said after the match.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 00:37 IST