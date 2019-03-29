IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Turning point: Umpire fails to spot Malinga’s no ball on crucial last delivery

Royal Challengers Bangalore needed 17 runs in the final over, Lasith Malinga had the ball, Shivam Dube was on strike. He smoked the first ball over long off for a massive six. The match opened up, AB de Villiers was at the other end, but the veteran from Sri Lanka held his nerve as he won Mumbai Indians the match by 6 runs.

However, after the final ball was delivered, cameras showed Malinga had overstepped, which was not spotted by the umpire, and this infuriated Virat Kohli, who lashed out at the umpire at the post-match presser. (Full scorecard)

RCB needed 7 off the final ball, and had Malinga’s breach been called out, they would have needed just 5 runs to seal the deal on a free hit. This lapse by the umpire was the turning point of the match and Mumbai should thank their lucky stars for such a miss by the umpire at such a crucial juncture.

“We playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don’t know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there. When they were 145 for 7, we should have done better. The last few overs were brutal for us,” Kohli said after the post-match presser.

He also lauded AB de Villiers for his innings and wanted few more players to take up responsibility.

“A few more strikes apart from AB could have done the job for us. We need to be smarter at death bowling. Sure they guys will take a lot of learnings from the game. I think the way they bowled, we can learn from their game. The onus is always on each and every member of the team. I got out at a wrong point of time. Shivam was good as well. I mean Jassi is a top-class bowler. A bit of a mistake from me to take him on at that stage. Mumbai is lucky to have him. And also Malinga. And if Jassi is in good form, it is good for India,” Kohli added.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too said that such mistakes should not take place on the cricketing field and hoped that these mistakes should be rectified.

