IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes 2nd batsman to score 5000 runs in IPL

Virat Kohli continues to walk out to bat, he continues to peel off runs and cruise past records. In the match against Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper became the second batsman to breach the 5000 runs mark in IPL cricket.

Virat needed 46 runs to achieve the feat and he was a man who looked in control from the word go. He went after Jasprit Bumrah and smoked him for 3 successive boundaries to kickstart the innings. RCB were chasing 188 and Kohli was anchoring the chase beautifully along with Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers when he reached the milestone.

However, immediately after he reached the milestone, he was defeated by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah bouncer in the 14th over, he looked for the pull, could not control it and a top edge was gobbled by the man at short mid-wicket.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a pretty placid wicket. We played here against Australia and it got easier in the second half. The ball got really wet as well. First game of the season and there should be enough for the pacers to crank them up with in the first six overs. We have not made any changes. Still we have got a couple of spinners. For us, continuity is very crucial for us in this tournament. We want to give them as many games as we can. You don’t necessarily have a home advantage here. We will try to get some momentum going,” Kohli said at the toss.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 23:17 IST