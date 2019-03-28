IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh goes 6, 6, 6; Chahal ends exhilarating innings - Twitter erupts

Yuvraj Singh, who was lapped up by Mumbai Indians in the final round of auctions, has started this season with a bang. After winding the clock back in the first match of the season with some exhilarating batting, he was at his best in Bangalore too.

Mumbai batted first and Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the team off to a flying start. Yuvraj walked out at number 4 and nudged around the first few balls to get going. However, he was waiting for the spinners and when Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced, he went after the leggie.

The first ball was a short one, the left-hander sat back and walloped it over deep square leg, Chahal followed it with a full ball, it was smoked back over the bowler’s head. The leggie was under pressure, he dragged another one down, Yuvraj was reading them all, he waited and smacked it over long on.

However, Chahal, who has always been a very brave bowler, tossed the fourth ball wide on off stump, the ball held in the surface just a touch, Yuvraj wanted to launch it over long off, did not get the required timing and Mohammed Siraj leapt at long off and caught a very smart catch to cut short the fireworks. It was one of those innings when he looked to be in the groove and slapped his bat in disappointment when he was dismissed, the six sixes in the over was on the cards.

This is how Twitter reacted to the fireworks:

“Probably this is the best I have ever prepared for the IPL. The last two, three months.. I have been in Mumbai practicing and played the DY Patil tournament which is a very important tournament for us guys playing the IPL. And doing some extra work on the body, fitness, batting,” Yuvraj told Star Sports before the start of the match.

