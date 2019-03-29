IPL 2019: Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag in elite list after century against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sanju Samson became the fourth Indian cricketer to score multiple centuries in the Indian Premier League as he achieved the feat during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman scored 102 off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes. As a result, he joined Virat Kohli (4), Murali Vijay (2) and Virender Sehwag (2) in that elite list.

Samson’s previous IPL century came in 2017 for Delhi Capitals against Rising Pune Supergiant.

READ: IPL 2019 Live cricket score, SRH vs RR in Hyderabad

Thanks to his brilliant innings, Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive total of in 20 overs. Samson was supported brilliantly by Ajinkya Rahane who scored 70 off 49 balls and Ben Stokes who played a whirlwind innings at the end.

Samson joined Rahane out in the middle after Jos Buttler was castled by Rashid Khan and along with the skipper, he stitched together a brilliant partnership. The duo added 119 runs for the second wicket to guide RR to a comfortable total. The partnership was the fifth best ever against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Samson looked quite comfortable against the SRH bowlers and he was particulary severe against Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he slammed him for 24 runs in the 18th over. He played aggressively throughout his innings and he was able to bring up his century in the final over of the match with yet another boundary off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 21:46 IST