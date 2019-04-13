IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Numbers reveal big worry for Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians ahead of clash with Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians have had one of the better starts to their IPL campaign and are currently number 3 on the points table. Different players have risen to the occasion in different matches and hence, Mumbai seem to have found the perfect balance.

They will now face Rajasthan Royals and have the opportunity to move to the second spot and this is what should drive the side. However, if we look at numbers, there is a worry for Rohit Sharma.

The form of Mumbai Indians’ spinner is a cause of concern for the side - and numbers reveal that the MI spinners are enduring one of their worst seasons ever in the IPL as they have only picked up just 5 wickets this year.

Their spinners average 44.80 this season, which is their second-worst bowling average in an IPL season after 2016.

Strike rates for spinners has been the worst for MI in an IPL season. They have a strike rate of 36.0, which is their worst in an IPL season:

Rohit Sharma, who missed the previous match, batted in the nets and will make a comeback to the side. Siddesh Lad will miss out, and Mumbai would hope their captain finds form in this match.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 13:15 IST