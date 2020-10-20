IPL 2020: ‘Are they going to play Glenn Maxwell as off-spinner?’ Aakash Chopra predicts one change for KXIP

cricket

Kings XI Punjab allrounder Glenn Maxwell has continued to face criticism over his poor run in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Maxwell was bought by Punjab for Rs 10.75 crores, but he has only managed 58 runs in 9 games. Punjab’s insistence on keeping him in the playing XI has not made things better, as on Sunday against Mumbai Indians, he was dismissed for a duck and played no part in the two Super Overs that followed.

So, when KXIP take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, there is a big question looming - will the franchise give one more chance to Maxwell against one of the best teams this season? (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Addressing the same, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra said that KXIP have no reason to keep Maxwell, unless they want to play him as a part-time off-spinner in the team.

“I still feel Kings XI Punjab have a scope for one change. Are they going to continue playing Maxwell as an off-spinner? You are not getting him to bat, he got out on a duck in the normal match and you didn’t send him in either of the Super Overs,” Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel.

“So, is he playing as an off-spinner who will give you 4 overs who can bowl to left-handers in the opposition. If that’s the thought, then that’s the thought else if not then they should make a change as they concede 50-odd runs in the last three overs,” he added.

“Hardus Viljoen is sitting out, so do you want to use him or do you keep Jordan for the end and get Jimmy Neesham back in the middle. I personally feel that you need another bowler because batting should not be an issue now with Hooda also looking in good form,” he further added.

Delhi are currently placed on top of the table with 14 points in 9 games so far, and Punjab are currently placed at the 7th position in the table with 6 points in 9 games so far.