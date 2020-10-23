IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:18 IST

Chasing a target of 115 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 98 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

9 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Imran Tahir which was an expensive one.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Imran Tahir who had a decent over as 5 runs came off it.

Shardul Thakur bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

10 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Imran Tahir which was an expensive one.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.8. At the same stage, CSK were 52/7. Mumbai Indians need 17 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 1.7.

