e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:18 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 115 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 98 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

9 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Imran Tahir which was an expensive one.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Imran Tahir who had a decent over as 5 runs came off it.

Shardul Thakur bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

10 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Imran Tahir which was an expensive one.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.8. At the same stage, CSK were 52/7. Mumbai Indians need 17 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 1.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In