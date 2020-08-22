IPL 2020 | ‘Dhoni hit plenty of sixes in all directions’: CSK CEO talks about the captain’s form

cricket

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 06:53 IST

If there were any doubts about MS Dhoni’s form going into IPL 2020 after a break from cricket for more than a year, Chennai Super CEO KS Viswanathan erased it all by stating that the CSK captain was in very good touch and hit ‘plenty of sixes’ in different directions in the practice session.

CSK’s India players including Dhoni had attended a five-day strength and conditioning camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before leaving for UAE for the 13th edition of the tournament on Friday.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident, and happy.” Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15, will turn up for his first recognised cricket tournament since the World Cup in England when the IPL 2020 begins from September 19.

Reacting on Dhoni’s sudden decision to retire through an Instagram post, Viswanathan said: “The team was surprised.”

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said talking about CSK’s training camp.

The CSK players barring Harbhajan Singh left for UAE on Friday. The senior off-spinner who has decided to stay back because of his mother’s illness will now join the rest of the squad members in UAE in two weeks.

The CSK squad will be in a six-day quarantine after landing in the UAE.

“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.

CSK’s CEO was impressed with quite a few cricketers. “I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said.