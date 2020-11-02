IPL 2020: How does the playoff scenario look like after RCB vs DC match

cricket

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:23 IST

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore needed to win on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to qualify for the playoffs. The winner would get themselves into qualifier 1 while the other team would most probably head into the eliminator. It was DC who emerged on top as they defeated Virat Kohli’s RCB by six wickets to confirm 2nd spot in the table. It means Delhi will face Mumbai Indians in the First Qualifier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, RCB also qualified for the playoffs as they have a superior Net Run Rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. However, if DC would have won nine balls earlier then things would have been really nervous for RCB and their fans as their NRR would have fallen below KKR.

After 14 games, RCB have an NRR of -0.172 while KKR have an NRR of -0.214. Now all eyes will be on the match on Tuesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad face table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

The equation is simple for SRH at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. If they defeat MI, they qualify as the third-placed team. If they lose, they are out of the tournament.

SRH have a positive NRR of +0.544 and it has eased the equation for them as their destiny is in their own hands. But they have a stiff challenge in MI, who have been in imperious form this season.

Three teams are out of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have 6 wins in 14 matches and have been eliminated from IPL 2020. It has been an extremely competitive season as last-placed team RR are just a win away from being in contention for the playoffs.

Qualifier 1 will be played between MI and DC on Thursday. The Eliminator between RCB and KKR/SRH will be played on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The final is going to be played on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.