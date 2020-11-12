e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It’s been amazing watching him and his team’s turnaround,’ Brian Lara picks T20 superstar for his favourite IPL moment

IPL 2020: ‘It’s been amazing watching him and his team’s turnaround,’ Brian Lara picks T20 superstar for his favourite IPL moment

In a season where so much has been witnessed, picking one favourite moment could be a bit of a fix, but amid all the debate, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara knows exactly what his favourite IPL moment is

cricket Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Brian Lara
File image of Brian Lara(Getty Images)
         

The Indian Premier League 2020 has concluded but this edition left behind some of the most incredible memories. For the first time, a match was decided on the basis of twin Super Overs. Kings XI Punjab made a roaring comeback almost making it to the playoffs. Then there was the emergence of youngsters such as Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, T Natarajan and Rahul Tewatia and the biggest surprise of the lot being Chennai Super Kings’ early elimination, which made 2020 the first season when CSK did not make it to the playoffs.

In a season where so much has been witnessed, picking one favourite moment could be a bit of a fix, but amid all the debate, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara knows exactly what his favourite IPL moment is. Lara’s pick is the arrival of Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who, although was benched for the first seven matches, but immediately upon his arrival, played a hand in changing the fortunes of a floundering KXIP side.

READ | ‘He said we aren’t like that’: R Ashwin talks about Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting’s spat in IPL 2020

“I think the Universe Boss – Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it’s just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab,” Gayle said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

With Gayle missing the first seven matches, KXIP found themselves in the middle of a six-match losing streak, which snapped upon Gayle’s arrival. Gayle scored a half-century in his first game of IPL 2020 and followed it with scores of 24, 29, 20 and 51 to help KXIP win five matches in a row. He scored 99 against Rajasthan Royals but it went in vain as KXIP lost the game. He ended the season with 288 runs from seven matches.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
LIVE: FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for 27 sectors stressed due to Covid
LIVE: FM launches credit guarantee support scheme for 27 sectors stressed due to Covid
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In