Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KKR’s Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

IPL 2020: KKR’s Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

IPL 2020: The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. Narine, as per the rules, will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournamen

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunil Narine.
Sunil Narine.(IPL)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a BCCI press released stated.

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. Narine, as per the rules, will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

However, if there is another report against Narine’s action, then the bowler will be suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared further. “Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” the release said.

Earlier, Narine and Prasidh Krishna displayed ice-cool temperament at the death as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a stunning two-run victory over a self destructive Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game on Saturday. Dinesh Karthik’s side pulled off yet another Houdini Act after they were seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agawal (56) had put on 115 runs in 14.2 overs while chasing 165.

It looked like it would be only a matter of time when KXIP would wrap up the match and snap their four-match losing streak.But in the end, KXIP made a mess towards the end of their run chase to suffer their sixth defeat from seven matches and fifth on the trot while KKR notched up their fourth win in six matches. KXIP will now need a mathematical miracle to qualify.

(With PTI inputs)

