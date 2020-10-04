e-paper
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Oct 04, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match.
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match.(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 17 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run when they face Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma-led MI have looked in good in the four matches so far but have only racked up two wins. Meanwhile, SRH have also started to come into their own as they managed to win their last two matches after losing the first two. Against CSK, the SRH middle order came to the fore as youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued them.

READ| SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 4).

READ | IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ| MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

