Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Firstly, the match will be played at Sharjah, which is a flat surface and a smaller ground - fitting perfectly the needs of Mumbai Indians’ heavy hitters Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings.(PTI)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly in the Indian Premier League 2020. The David Warner-led side lost their first two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders but then have bounced back strongly to pick up two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. But in the next game, SRH will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and this could be a tricky contest.

Firstly, the match will be played at Sharjah, which is a flat surface and a smaller ground - fitting perfectly the needs of Mumbai Indians’ heavy hitters Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Secondly, SRH may have an injury in their bowling ranks - Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen sitting out in the final few overs of the SRH innings. SRH captain David Warner gave no indication or update on Bhuvneshwar’s fitness and whether he will be fit to play against Mumbai Indians.

If Bhuvneshwar is unfit to take the field, it will certainly make things difficult for SRH to contain Mumbai Indians’ batsmen. The SRH will have to bring in Siddarth Kaul or Basil Thampi to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side.

Even if Bhuvneswhar is fit to play, it will be interesting to see if he is able to give his percent and get early wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, MI will be entering the contest after a big win over Kings XI Punjab, and will certainly be feeling confident. Their bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, and Krunal Pandya has come off good, and the batting form of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard certainly make them a challenging opposition for bowlers.

