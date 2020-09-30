e-paper
IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs KKR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, News Delhi
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.(Twitter)
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.(Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Two of the tournament’s heavy-weight contenders are all set for an epic clash. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik. Both teams will enter into the contest after registering victories in the previous games. KKR stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RR had an astounding outing against King XI Punjab. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020, RR vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik & co. face in-form Rajasthan Royals

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 30).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KKR’s Predicted XI vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to go unchanged

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

