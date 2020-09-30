IPL 2020: KKR’s Predicted XI vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to go unchanged

cricket

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have had a wobbly start in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but they were expeditious enough to return to the winning ways. They showcased an estimable performance against the Surnrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and will be rooting for another victory to secure a place in the top four on the points table.

The batsmen in the KKR camp did an exceptional job the other day. The knocks from Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan were evident that the team has buckled up for a win and won’t return empty-handed. The bowlers too were decent enough – as they restricted the opponents within chasable limits. There seems no need for KKR to make any change to the eleven ahead of the clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

Here’s KKR Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against RR:

1. Sunil Narine: The dynamic spinner-turned-opening batsman had a terrific outing at the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League. But IPL is still waiting for his wonders. He hasn’t been up to the mark yet, but he has capabilities of providing a fiery start to his side.

2. Shubman Gill: His last knock against SRH brought him in the good books of cricket pundits, so much that he was named as the ‘future captain of team India’. He will once again be expected to roar against RR tonight.

3. Dinesh Karthik: The skipper needs a moral push which can amplify his powers when it comes to batting. He would be eager to forget the duck he secured in the last game by delivering big tonight.

4. Eoin Morgan: One of the big names in this line-up who has been in a red-hot form for more than a year now. Hopefully, he continues to entertain tonight as well when he faces the Rajasthan bowlers.

5. Nitish Rana: KKR’s go-to batter in the middle-order; Rana has been spectacular with the bat and is known for his fielding skills as well.

6. Andre Russell: The powerhouse of KKR – Russell needs no introduction. But the fact is he hasn’t hit any sixes yet. Hope he makes the opponent bowlers dance to his tunes by unleashing the beast in him.

7. Shivam Mavi: After a promising spell against Mumbai, the young pacer from Noida went wicketless in the previous game. Mavi would be craving to prey on some more batters in Blue and Pink.

8. Pat Cummins: The Australian speedster made a strong comeback in the last game where he not only scalped a wicket but remained the most economical bowler in the line-up. The same amount of intensity will be expected from the Cummins against Rajasthan.

9. Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Making his IPL debut after 2 years, Kamlesh turned out to be a bit expensive. However, his capabilities would earn him another chance to impress his team’s think tank.

10. Kuldeep Yadav: It’s strange that the Chinaman hasn’t bagged even a single wicket yet, but his past records speak how effective he could be at times.

11. Varun Chakravarthy: Varun made his debut for KKR in the previous game and was spot on He hunted down SRH skipper David Warner quite early and return with the figures of 1/25 in 4 overs.