RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: All eyes on rising Rahul Tewatia as Royals take on Riders

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rajasthan Royals look unbeatable at the moment especially with a strong batting line-up of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer. If there is one weakness in RR line-up, it is their bowling. Kolkata Knight Riders have got big hitters in their team and it is highly probably they will be looking to employ their big guns against the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot who all have struggled so far. But KKR, too, do not have the best of the bowling line-ups, and if RR top order gets going, this can turn into a one-way contest.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, RR and KKR:

17:16 hrs IST Jaydev Unadkat’s form a worry for RR? In the last two seasons, Unadkat has bowled at an economy of 9.65 and 10.66 respectively. Furthermore, he has conceded at an economy of 9 or more in 7 out of his last 8 innings (more than 1 over). Even in the 13th season of the IPL, Unadkat is the only RR bowler to go wicketless. He has conceded 74 runs in two matches at an economy of 10.57. His record against the Kolkata Knight Riders is also not great. Unadkat has an average of 56 against KKR. He also conceded 50 runs against KKR in the corresponding fixture last year. (READ MORE)





17:10 hrs IST KKR Predicted XI against RR Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti





17:08 hrs IST RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 - HEAD TO HEAD STATS (IN DETAILS) Matches won by RR: 10 Matches won by KKR: 10 Matched played in India: 18 (RR 8, KKR 9) Matches played in UAE: 1 (RR 1, KKR 0) RR average score against KKR: 150 KKR average score against RR: 145 Most runs for RR: 196 (Sanju Samson) Most runs for KKR: 232 (Dinesh Karthik) Most wickets for RR: 4 (Shreyas Gopal) Most wickets for KKR: 9 (Sunil Narine) Most catches for RR: 5 (Steve Smith) Most catches for SRH: 3 (Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill)





17:03 hrs IST RR vs KKR, IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan speaks Eoin Morgan speaks ahead of KKR’s IPL 2020 contest against RR: “They have a very experienced side. The challenge for us is to focus on our game. If we can improve from the last game, then that will allow us to execute strategies against Smith, Buttler and Samson to try and make inroads. The honest answer is they are good players and if they bat 20 overs then you are probably going to lose the game. Particularly Buttler and Samson. They’ve had some good success but they are missing Ben Stokes at the moment. Hopefully, we can build from the last game and get our first win in Dubai.” - Eoin Morgan to kkr.in





16:59 hrs IST RR Predicted XI against KKR This is our Predicted XI for RR against KKR. Have your Dream XI teams sort out! Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Deepak Hooda





16:55 hrs IST Sanju Samson speaks ahead of IPL 2020, RR vs KKR match Sanju Samson: “When you’re playing different opponents at different venues, you have to change your plans accordingly. We are playing in Dubai tomorrow where are bigger grounds, so you need to change the game plans accordingly. We have very smart guys in our team management and we are ready for the next game” - Sanju Samson in pre-match conference





16:52 hrs IST Interesting stats * There have already been two Super Overs between KKR and RR in IPL over the years. Will it be the third one tonight? * Pat Cummins is 2 wickets short of reaching 100 T20 wickets.





16:48 hrs IST RR vs KKR - Head to Head Matches: 20 RR Won: 10 KKR Won: 10



