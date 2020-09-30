IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Why Jaydev Unadkat’s form is a big worry for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:17 IST

Rajasthan Royals have performed spectacularly in the first two matches of the Indian Premier League 2020. The batting department of RR in the 13th season of IPL has bulldozed over both their oppositions. They hit over 200 against Chennai Super Kings in their first match and pulled off a record-breaking run chase of 226 against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Stadium.

The form of Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tewatia would bring smiles to the faces of RR fans. But there is a worrying sign for the team. RR are the only team to concede over 200 runs in the two matches they have played so far. They have used six bowlers in the tournament and four of them have an economy rate of more than 10.

One of the main concerns for RR would be the form of left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Unadkat came into the limelight after a splendid season in 2017 where he picked 24 wickets at an impressive average of 11.46. But since then, things have gone downhill for him. Unadkat was picked up for big money in the 2018 and 2019 edition but hasn’t been able to justify the price tag.

In the last two seasons, Unadkat has bowled at an economy of 9.65 and 10.66 respectively. Furthermore, he has conceded at an economy of 9 or more in 7 out of his last 8 innings (more than 1 over).

Even in the 13th season of the IPL, Unadkat is the only RR bowler to go wicketless. He has conceded 74 runs in two matches at an economy of 10.57. His record against the Kolkata Knight Riders is also not great. Unadkat has an average of 56 against KKR. He also conceded 50 runs against KKR in the corresponding fixture last year.

RR would hope Unadkat is able to turn around his fortunes when they face KKR on Wednesday.