IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live on TV and Online

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:44 IST

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: In Match 22 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against King XI Punjab. Both teams are entering into the contest on the back of defeats. While the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a 34-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab will look to avert a hat-trick of losses.

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs KXIP IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KXIP online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/