Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs KXIP: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:44 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: Will David Warner return to form?
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: Will David Warner return to form?(IPL/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: In Match 22 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against King XI Punjab. Both teams are entering into the contest on the back of defeats. While the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a 34-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab will look to avert a hat-trick of losses.

Also Read | Similar strengths and weaknesses in focus when Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs KXIP IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against SRH - Two changes on the cards for Kings XI Punjab

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 8).

Also Read | SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KXIP online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

