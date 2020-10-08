SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today:Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab lock horns in ‘battle of equals’
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take the field against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd IPL 2020 match today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow the live updates of SRH vs KXIP match here.
-
17:05 hrs IST
Points table
-
17:00 hrs IST
Rashid Khan’s impressing numbers against KXIP
-
16:55 hrs IST
Dubai international cricket stadium - At a glance
-
16:50 hrs IST
SRH vs KXIP - Head to head stats
-
16:45 hrs IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad so far in IPL 2020
-
16:40 hrs IST
Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 journey
-
16:35 hrs IST
SRH vs KXIP – The squads
-
16:30 hrs IST
SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates
IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Kings XI Punjab will once again try to turn fortunes as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. It’s going to be a battle of equals as both teams have shown similar characteristics. Rock-solid top order, unstable middle-order and an under-fire bowling unit – these has been the story of KXIP and SRH in the league so far. With three losses on the trot, KXIP are placed at the bottom with only two points in five matches. David Warner & Co isn’t in great position either. They are ranked sixth on the points table with only two wins.
Follow the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score here:
Points table
A look a the points table ahead of the SRH vs KXIP clash
A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020
Rashid Khan’s impressing numbers against KXIP
How many wickets \|/ for @rashidkhan_19 tonight? 🤔#SRHvKXIP #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/qjJqEH02r4— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 8, 2020
Dubai international cricket stadium - At a glance
Highest Team Total: 206/3 by KXIP against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020
Lowest Team Total: 109/10 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab, 2020
Highest Individual score: 132 by KL Rahul against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020
Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) against Mumbai Indians, 2014
Highest Partnership: 181 by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020
SRH vs KXIP - Head to head stats
Matches: 14
SRH Won: 10
KXIP Won: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad so far in IPL 2020
5 games, 2 losses, 2 wins
The winners of IPL 2016 are yet to leave an impact in the tournament. Began their journey with two back-to-back losses, came back with as many wins and then derailed again. They are one of the strongest teams with pack of young talents.However, they lack consistency which is the key to notch the top spot.
Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 journey
5 games, 4 losses, 1 win
KXIP remains the unluckiest team of the tournament. They have been piling up runs on the scoreboard but failing to defend it. The irony is the skipper of the 8th ranked team is the leading run scorer of the league. If they manage to bounce back tonight, they can have their chances to carve a way to the playoffs in the later stage.
SRH vs KXIP – The squads
Here are the squads of both sides:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh
SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 20th IPL 2020 match in Dubai. Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab as both teams enter the contest after losing their previous games. SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 34 runs. KXIP, on the other, registered a hat trick of defeats after getting mauled by CSK, by 10 wickets. Pressure on both sides, especially KXIP who have been unlucky this season. Time to pull up their socks and enter the fight with high hopes