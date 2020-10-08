SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today:Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab lock horns in ‘battle of equals’

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Kings XI Punjab will once again try to turn fortunes as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. It’s going to be a battle of equals as both teams have shown similar characteristics. Rock-solid top order, unstable middle-order and an under-fire bowling unit – these has been the story of KXIP and SRH in the league so far. With three losses on the trot, KXIP are placed at the bottom with only two points in five matches. David Warner & Co isn’t in great position either. They are ranked sixth on the points table with only two wins.

Follow the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score here:

17:05 hrs IST Points table A look a the points table ahead of the SRH vs KXIP clash A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020





16:55 hrs IST Dubai international cricket stadium - At a glance Highest Team Total: 206/3 by KXIP against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020 Lowest Team Total: 109/10 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab, 2020 Highest Individual score: 132 by KL Rahul against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) against Mumbai Indians, 2014 Highest Partnership: 181 by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020





16:50 hrs IST SRH vs KXIP - Head to head stats Matches: 14 SRH Won: 10 KXIP Won: 4





16:45 hrs IST Sunrisers Hyderabad so far in IPL 2020 5 games, 2 losses, 2 wins The winners of IPL 2016 are yet to leave an impact in the tournament. Began their journey with two back-to-back losses, came back with as many wins and then derailed again. They are one of the strongest teams with pack of young talents.However, they lack consistency which is the key to notch the top spot.





16:40 hrs IST Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 journey 5 games, 4 losses, 1 win KXIP remains the unluckiest team of the tournament. They have been piling up runs on the scoreboard but failing to defend it. The irony is the skipper of the 8th ranked team is the leading run scorer of the league. If they manage to bounce back tonight, they can have their chances to carve a way to the playoffs in the later stage.





16:35 hrs IST SRH vs KXIP – The squads Here are the squads of both sides: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh



