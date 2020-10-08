IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:26 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 100/0. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 48 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

18 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 10th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 10.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 200 runs.

