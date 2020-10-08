e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 100/0. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 48 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

18 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 10th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 10.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 200 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi strikes late, Warner departs
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi strikes late, Warner departs
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In