e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 96 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Abhishek Sharma bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Abdul Samad bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 4 sixes and a four scoring 28 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.6. At the same stage, SRH were 100/0. Kings XI Punjab need 106 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In