IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against SRH - Two changes on the cards for Kings XI Punjab

cricket

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 01:08 IST

Kings XI Punjab suffered a massive defeat coming into the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings handed them a 10-wicket thumping in Dubai to leave languishing at the bottom of the points table. The KXIP top-order is functioning well but their bowling has been been cause of concern so far in the tournament. They have already lost four games so far in IPL 2020 and another defeat can make their job very tough for play-off qualification. Hence, chopping and changing is on the cards in a bid to strengthen their bowling line up.

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against SRH:

KL Rahul (C): Punjab skipper is in fine form with the bat. He is the current orange cap holder and has to deliver the goods against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to pull KXIP out of the hole.

Mayank Agarwal: He has complemented his skipper shot by shot. Mayank Agarwal will look to get another big one against SRH.

Mandeep Singh: He came back in the playing XI in the last game and looked solid. A good performance in the next game will strengthen his place in the XI.

Nicholas Pooran (WK): This flamboyant Caribbean batsman has threatened and showed glimpses but is yet to play a match-winning innings. He would love to deliver it in the upcoming games.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is looking like a pale shadow of what he did last time when the IPL was played in UAE. His place in the XI is hanging by a fine thread and another failure can jeopardize it.

Sarfaraz Khan: The young batsman is used as a finisher so far in the IPL 2020, however, he hadn’t contributed much.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: The T20 specialist has been warming the bench so far in the Punjab dugout. Mujeeb can be picked in the XI against SRH in place of Chris Jordan.

Ravi Bishnoi: He has looked the most promising bowler for Punjab this year. Although he was unable to take wickets in last few games, team management is expected to back him.

Ishan Porel: Another young prodigy in Punjab ranks. A flop debut for Harpreet Brar can earn Ishan Porel a go against SRH.

Mohammed Shami: He looked threatening for a major part of this season but leaked runs at the death overs.

Sheldon Cottrell: He gave salutes to a few batsmen but looked off-color lately. Cottrell has to provide his team a good start against Hyderabad.

KXIP Predicted XI against SRH: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.