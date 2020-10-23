e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing against Chennai Super Kings - Explained

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Why Rohit Sharma is not playing against Chennai Super Kings - Explained

IPL 2020: A statement from Mumbai Indians revealed that Rohit suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg during the team’s previous game against Kings XI Punjab.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma.
File image of Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

Mumbai Indians suffered a huge blow ahead of their Indian Premier League 2020 contest against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. MI captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the match, and it was allrounder Kieron Pollard who took over the captaincy duties from the MI opener.

A statement from Mumbai Indians revealed that Rohit suffered a hamstring strain on his left leg during the team’s previous game against Kings XI Punjab. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Live Score and Updates

“Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the statement said.

“Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight,” it further added.

After winning the toss, MI stand-in captain Pollard elected to field against CSK in Sharjah. “We are gonna bowl first. Don’t expect the wicket to change much and hopefully there’s some dew. We want to qualify to the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket,” Pollard said.

“We have spoken about areas we need it improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight,” he added.

“Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit,” Pollard further said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

