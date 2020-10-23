CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Today’s Match: The stage is set for yet another epic face-off as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah. The rivalry between these two teams has its own history. But this year, the scenario has changed unusually. CSK began the season with a clinical win over MI. However, they lost the path in later phase and now, are almost out of the tournament. While MI have a completely opposite story to tell. They took off with a few hiccups but then found the rhythm ultimately. A win in Sharjah will not only propel them up on the points table but also secure a place in the knockouts.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, CSK vs MI:

16:45 hrs IST Playoff qualification tough for CSK Chennai Super Kings are on the verge of being knocked out. This will be the first time in the 11 seasons that they will end outside the top 4. CSK are currently on 6 points and even if they win all their matches, they will reach 14 points. Only twice has a team with 14 points qualified for the playoffs





16:40 hrs IST CSKvs MI: Head to head Matches: 29 CSK Win: 12 MI Win: 17





16:35 hrs IST CSK vs MI: Squads of both teams Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai



