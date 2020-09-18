IPL 2020: Not Kohli or de Villiers, Sunil Gavaskar picks player who could be a match-winner for RCB

cricket

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:43 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been perennial underperformers in the Indian Premier League. Despite boasting some of the biggest names in cricket, RCB have been unable to stamp their authority in the IPL. They are one of the few teams yet to win the IPL title and that has given rise to debates regarding their team selection. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have led the line for them with support coming from other players.

This season, RCB will again be looking to grab their maiden IPL title. They have bought some big players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris to their squad to give them better stability.

They also have a new support staff with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and former Australian cricket Simon Katich joining the think tank. Sunil Gavaskar talked about RCB’s struggle and he also feels that a team like RCB not winning a title seems like a puzzle.

“Why a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t won the title as yet is a puzzle. Any team that has Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should never be short of runs and maybe that’s also a problem, for when these two failed, as humans sometimes do, then the others haven’t put their hands up. They have a new coach and will be hoping that this will be their year,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar also picked a player who could be a match-winner for RCB on slower pitches in UAE.

RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate. ( PTI )

“On pitches that will get slower, it may be a good idea to have both the champion batsmen open the batting while the ball is hard and new and will come on to the bat nicely than when the spinners are operating. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal could be a match-winner for RCB on those pitches,” he added.

RCB will play their first game of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September at the Dubai International Stadium.