e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Match 28 featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 07:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate a wicket.
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate a wicket.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed to their fifth win of Indian Premier League 2020 and have been rewarded handsomely for it. Because of their comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 28 of the IPL in Sharjah on Monday, RCB have joined table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be the third team on 10 points, although they are placed third on the points-table on the basis of the net run-rate.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Hindustantimes

KKR on the other hand, are just a place below RCB with eight points; however, their NRR has taken a massive hit following the margin of defeat on Monday night. Still, they have registered more wins than Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, who are fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively on the points-table. However, if Sunrisers are to beat CSK on Tuesday, KKR may suffer more dip in the rankings.

Also Read | ‘At this age, people don’t have that much agility left,’ Syed Kirmani feels age and long sabbatical has impacted MS Dhoni’s performance

Orange Cap

Hindustantimes

KL Rahul continues to be in possession of the Orange Cap with 387 runs at a healthy average of 64.50. Next to him is his KXIP teammate and opening partner Mayank Agarwal, 50 runs behind with 337 at 48.14. Faf du Plessis, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are placed third, fourth, fifth respectively.

Also Read | ‘Before the end of 2020, he will be a part of Indian team,’ Aakash Chopra’s huge statement on Mumbai Indians star

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada’s tally of 17 wickets makes him the holder of the Purple Cap. The Delhi Capitals pacer has opened up a six-wicket lead over Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who, with 11 wickets is second.

Hindustantimes

Left-arm quick Trent Boult takes the third place with 11 wickets, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan. However, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 1/12, a performance that has entered him in the top five list of the highest wicket-takers of the season.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
State of the economy: The recovery question
State of the economy: The recovery question
WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
WHO expects to see Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
Congress panel to discuss internal poll process
Congress panel to discuss internal poll process
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
‘For 1 Indian soldier, China needs 8 in Ladakh’: Decoding situation amid tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In